ProCyte Launches Iamin In USA

- ProCyte has launched its Iamin Hydrating Gel product for the care and management of chronic and acute wounds in the USA. Unlike conventional hydrogels, Iamin contains a copper-tripeptide complex which presents copper ions for use by certain enzymes involved in wound healing, such as lysyl oxidase which is responsible for collagen formation. ProCyte will market the product using its own dedicated sales force.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze