ProCyte Rejects Takeover

- The Washington-based company ProCyte has rejected an unsolicited merger proposal from Scherer Healthcare and Derma Sciences of approximately $100 million. A spokesperson for ProCyte said that "this merger is an attempt by Scherer Healthcare to finance the current operations and future growth of its money-losing holdings. The net result would be to drain cash from ProCyte's treasury, rather than to enhance shareholder value."
