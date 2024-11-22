Procyte: Tricomin trials

- ProCyte has begun a Phase II trial of Tricomin (PC1358) for male pattern baldness. In the study, expected to enroll 36 men with early-stage androgenic alopecia, the peptide-copper compound will be applied topically twice daily. While the specific mechanism of action of the compound is not known, in vivo and in vitro studies have demonstrated this class of compounds to be pharmacologically-active in stimulating and protecting hair follicles.
