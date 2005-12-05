Producer drug price in South Africa for October

The producer price of pharmaceuticals in South Africa in October was 0.5% higher than in September and showed an increase of 4.2% compared to October 2004, according to Statistics South Africa.

The producer price of medicines produced in the country and sold on export markets during October was 0.1% lower month-on-month and 6.9% down on October 2004, it adds, while, in comparison, the monthly and annual increases in South Africa's produce price index for October were 0.1% and 4.2%, respectively.