Product labeling solutions for pharmaceutical industry

By mid-to-late 2005, the US Food and Drug Administration will require timely and accurate receipt of prescription product labeling electronically in XML format.

Thomson Scientific & Healthcare says that it has addressed the challenges involved in complying with this need, and can now offer its customers outsourced label conversion using its Liquent Direct and transformation and lifecycle management technology via Liquent Insight Manager for Labeling. For more information on this, visit: www.scientific.thomson.com.