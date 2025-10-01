Product News In 1996 Dominated By CNS

As we pass into the last few years of this Decade of the Brain, it is appropriate that products news in 1996 was marked by a wave of new products to treat central nervous system diseases. The following article focuses on some of the more memorable developments of the last 12 months.

Notable among the new CNS drugs is Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Rilutek (riluzole), the first drug approved to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as motor neuron disease). Rilutek is the first glutamate antagonist to reach the market, and was launched in its first market, the USA, in January. The drug is designed to interfere with the glutamate cascade, which is a feature of many neurodegenerative diseases.

This is a significant achievement for R-PR as various approaches to glutamate antagonism have been tested in a number of diseases, and many have failed due to toxicity problems. It will be interesting to see if the drug's promise in ALS will be duplicated in other, more prevalent diseases. Unfortunately for ALS sufferers, another much-heralded approach to treating the disease, Cephalon's Myotrophin (insulin-like growth factor-1 or somatomedin-C), has been held back by divergent data in its two major efficacy trials. The company is pressing ahead with its development, and more news is expected in the New Year.