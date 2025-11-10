Production Facility Changes "Don't Need Prior FDA Appro"

Commenting on the US Center for Biologicals Evaluation & Research guidance document for revising Product License Applications, the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America has said that all manufacturing and facility changes for drugs and biologicals "should take place without prior Food and Drug Administration approval."

However, the PhRMA suggested that manufacturers should notify the agency of all changes, which should be "supported by appropriate product validation, analytical and stability documentation that is subject to FDA review and inspection," adding that it believed the same rules should be applied for both drugs and biological production and facility changes.

FDA Wants Consumer Input On Advertising Meantime, the FDA is seeking input from patients, health care professionals, pharmacists, managed care organizations and insurers on the effect of direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines. In particular, it is seeking knowledge on consumers' ability to assess claims, the usefulness of reminder advertisements and the effectiveness of brief summaries and critical messages.