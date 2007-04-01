ProFibrix raises $11 million

Leiden, Netherlands-based ProFibrix BV, a biotechnology company focused on products to stop bleeding and initiate tissue repair, says it has closed a series A financing raising $11.0 million. The round was led by Index Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Geneva, Switzerland. Some of the current share holders of ProFibrix also participated in this round.

Additionally, it was announced that Bram Bout, who previously held the position of vice president, protein production at Dutch group Crucell and has approximately 15 years experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, will join ProFibrix as of April 1 as chief technology officer.

ProFibrix will use the funds to develop its lead product, Fibrocaps, a dry powder topical hemostat, for the treatment of severe hemorrhage that occurs during surgery and in trauma situations. The product is based on human fibrinogen and thrombin, two essential proteins in the natural clotting cascade that are formulated, using micro-particle technology, as a readily available, pre-mixed, dry powder blend. ProFibrix will also develop other high added value products based on fibrinogen for the hemostasis and tissue repair market, the firm says.