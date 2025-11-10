Monday 10 November 2025

Profit Up 6% At Akzo Nobel

13 August 1995

Net profits at Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical company Akzo Nobel advanced 6% to 384 million guilders before extraordinary items in the second quarter of 1995, but this was a slower advance than had been expected, mainly due to results from its chemical business being disappointing.

It was noted that second-quarter earnings generated by the pharmaceutical business continue to grow, as well as profits in the fibres business, which offset the declines in chemicals and coatings. Group operating income in the second quarter was 561 million guilders, up 3%, and group sales amounted to 5.4 billion guilders, down 3% due to currency translation and strong pressure from raw material prices, especially in coatings and fibers.

Pharmaceutical operating profits in the second quarter grew 23.4% to 195 million guilders, driven by sales by Organon and veterinary product sales by Intervet. Pharmaceutical sales were 961 million guilders in the second quarter, up 3.5%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze