Profit Up 6% At Akzo Nobel

Net profits at Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical company Akzo Nobel advanced 6% to 384 million guilders before extraordinary items in the second quarter of 1995, but this was a slower advance than had been expected, mainly due to results from its chemical business being disappointing.

It was noted that second-quarter earnings generated by the pharmaceutical business continue to grow, as well as profits in the fibres business, which offset the declines in chemicals and coatings. Group operating income in the second quarter was 561 million guilders, up 3%, and group sales amounted to 5.4 billion guilders, down 3% due to currency translation and strong pressure from raw material prices, especially in coatings and fibers.

Pharmaceutical operating profits in the second quarter grew 23.4% to 195 million guilders, driven by sales by Organon and veterinary product sales by Intervet. Pharmaceutical sales were 961 million guilders in the second quarter, up 3.5%.