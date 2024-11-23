Profitability Weak At Mochida

Mochida of Japan saw profits decline in the fiscal year ended March 1996. Operating profits were 8.9 billion yen ($81.4 million), down 9.1%. Recurring profits for the year declined 11.9% to 89 billion yen and net profits fell 4.9% to 3.9 billion yen. Earnings per share were 27.3 yen, compared with 34 yen a year earlier.

The firm's R&D and sales expenses are said to be burdening profits despite lower than average government-imposed drug price cuts.