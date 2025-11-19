PROFITS AND SALES RISE AT MARUISHI

Japanese pharmaceutical company Maruishi posted sales for the year ended November 1993 of 16.25 billion yen ($157.42 million), up 12% on the previous year. Net profits were ahead 12.8% to 919 million yen. Operating profits were 2.83 billion yen, up 29.1% and ordinary profits increased 12.6% to 2.55 billion yen.
In 1993, Maruishi's independently developed anesthetic Sevofrane (sevoflurane) and obtained a general inhalation market share of 53% in Japan. About 60% of its sales in Japan are by Kodama, reports Pharma Japan. Also, US company Abbott Laboratories is licensing the product and plans to submit a New Drug Application in the USA in the fall. The product was launched in China in July last year.
By category, Maruishi's product growth is summarized as follows: pharmacopeial and related products +2.5%; contrast media -7.6%; new drugs -.05%; disinfectants and antiseptics +19.5%; anesthetics +37.3%; and others -2.9%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze