PROFITS AND SALES RISE AT MARUISHI

Japanese pharmaceutical company Maruishi posted sales for the year ended November 1993 of 16.25 billion yen ($157.42 million), up 12% on the previous year. Net profits were ahead 12.8% to 919 million yen. Operating profits were 2.83 billion yen, up 29.1% and ordinary profits increased 12.6% to 2.55 billion yen.

In 1993, Maruishi's independently developed anesthetic Sevofrane (sevoflurane) and obtained a general inhalation market share of 53% in Japan. About 60% of its sales in Japan are by Kodama, reports Pharma Japan. Also, US company Abbott Laboratories is licensing the product and plans to submit a New Drug Application in the USA in the fall. The product was launched in China in July last year.

By category, Maruishi's product growth is summarized as follows: pharmacopeial and related products +2.5%; contrast media -7.6%; new drugs -.05%; disinfectants and antiseptics +19.5%; anesthetics +37.3%; and others -2.9%.