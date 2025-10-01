Profits At BASF Almost Double In 1995

Pretax profits almost doubled to 4.1 billion Deutschemarks ($2.8 billion) in 1995 at German chemical and pharmaceutical group BASF. Net income was 2.5 billion, up 92.4%, and group sales amounted to 46.2 billion marks, an increase of 5.7%.

At BASF AG, 1995 turnover was 21 billion marks, up 9.3%, pretax profits were 2.3 billion marks, ahead 64.3%, and net income was up 48.8% to 1.3 billion marks.

Rumor has it that BASF is on the point of making an acquisition in Japan. A company spokesperson told the Marketletter that the firm is very interested in making an acquisition in Asia, where it is very under-represented, particularly in Japan. Jurgen Strube, chairman of BASF, has commented in the past that the firm is trying to achieve 1% market share in all major markets. The spokesperson would not confirm that an announcement regarding an acquisition was imminent.