PROFITS CLIMB AT KYOWA HAKKO

The Japanese chemical and pharmaceutical group Kyowa Hakko performed well in 1993, with strong growth from its pharmaceuticals, alcohol and food businesses.
Pretax profits were 17 billion yen ($160 million), up 4.5%, but sales dipped 0.6% to 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion). There had been a substantial fall in chemical sales, but good performances in the other divisions mostly offset this.
The outlook for the current year is not too bright, with pretax profits expected to be flat, but sales should increase around 3%. Kyowa Hakko, which is Japan's ninth largest pharmaceutical company, points out that the prices to be introduced by the Japanese authorities in April will hold sales back by around 5%.
