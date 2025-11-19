PROFITS FALL AT RECORDATI IN 1993

Milan, Italy-based pharmaceutical company Recordati posted increased sales in 1993 but profits fell during the year. Sales were ahead 4% to 324 billion lire ($198.3 million). The company said that price cuts imposed on prescription drugs in Italy, the collapse of the market for nicotine patches, and an increased R&D commitment have been behind margin erosion in 1993. Net profits were 10.4 billion lire, down 18% on the previous year, and operating profits declined 33% to 21 billion lire.

Sales of Recordati's prescription pharmaceuticals in Italy increased 9%, compared to a market decline of 1%. The company said that this was due to an 11% positive volume effect partly offset by a negative 2% price effect. Without the price reductions implemented in 1992 and 1993 by the Italian Public Authorities, Recordati says that its 1993 sales would have been 8 billion lire higher.

Pharmaceutical chemical sales, exports of which exceed 80% of the company's production, rose 12%. Consolidated international sales accounted for 30% of total sales and rose 14% over 1992 levels.