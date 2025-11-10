Profits Lower Than Expected At Huhtamaki

Finnish group Huhtamaki saw pretax profits decline 35% for the eight-month period from January to end- August 1995 to 201 million Finnish markka ($46.9 million), partly due to the strengthening of the markka. Net profits were 144 million markka, down from 249 million markka a year earlier. Sales were 5.2 billion markka, down 5.6%. Earnings per share for the eight-month period were 4.90 markka, down 42%.

The firm's profits were hit hard by the depressed collectable card business in North America, where there have been disputes within professional sports leagues affecting the sale of the cards.

Huhtamaki's pharmaceutical business unit, Leiras, was said to be performing closer to budget, but generated operating earnings significantly lower than those of the like, year-earlier period. Sales from January to August were 549 million markka, down 4%. The domestic pharmaceuticals market was ahead 11% and Leiras maintained its positions in key prescription drug segments. Its performance in the over-the-counter sector was reported to be mixed.