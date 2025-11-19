PROFITS PLUNGE AS FISONS FIGHTS FOR A FUTURE

Fisons' results for 1993 were in line with the warning the company issued at the end of 1993, when it dismissed its chief executive Cedric Scroggs and Roy Thomas resigned from his post as financial director (Marketletter December 20, 1993).

Pretax profits were L 1 million ($1.5 million); in 1992 pretax profits had been L 123.6 million. The loss per share was 3.3 pence, compared to earnings per share a year earlier of 13.9 pence. Trading profits were L 37.4 million, down from L 117.4 million in 1992. Turnover was L 1.3 billion ($1.9 billion) in 1993, up 3.1%.

Mike Redmond, managing director of Fisons' pharmaceutical division, told a gathering of pharmaceutical industry journalists last week that adjustments were made in 1993 including restructuring which has resulted in plummeting profits for the year. The company has ended the practice of trade loading in the pharmaceutical division, which has had a major effect on trading profits, reducing these by L 32 million.