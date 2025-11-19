Wednesday 19 November 2025

PROFITS PLUNGE AS FISONS FIGHTS FOR A FUTURE

14 March 1994

Fisons' results for 1993 were in line with the warning the company issued at the end of 1993, when it dismissed its chief executive Cedric Scroggs and Roy Thomas resigned from his post as financial director (Marketletter December 20, 1993).

Pretax profits were L 1 million ($1.5 million); in 1992 pretax profits had been L 123.6 million. The loss per share was 3.3 pence, compared to earnings per share a year earlier of 13.9 pence. Trading profits were L 37.4 million, down from L 117.4 million in 1992. Turnover was L 1.3 billion ($1.9 billion) in 1993, up 3.1%.

Mike Redmond, managing director of Fisons' pharmaceutical division, told a gathering of pharmaceutical industry journalists last week that adjustments were made in 1993 including restructuring which has resulted in plummeting profits for the year. The company has ended the practice of trade loading in the pharmaceutical division, which has had a major effect on trading profits, reducing these by L 32 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze