Profits Rise 23% At Amgen

Net profits and earnings per share rose 23% in the third quarter of 1996 at US biotechnology company Amgen. Net profits were $179 million and EPS were 64 cents, with total revenues advancing 15% to $1.65 billion. The firm said that total products sales were $533 million, up 15%.
"This was another solid quarter, and strong earnings continue to drive further development of Neupogen (filgrastim) and Epogen (epoetin alfa) as well as advancing clinical development of Amgen's 12 potential products being studied in human trials," commented Gordon Binder, chairman and chief executive.
Sales of Epogen (epoetin alfa) advanced 19% during the quarter to $274 million, and Neupogen turnover grew 12% to $259 million.
