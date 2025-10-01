Profits Rise At Novo Nordisk In 1st Qtr

Pretax profits at Denmark's Novo Nordisk amounted to 557 million Danish kroner ($94.1 million) in the first quarter of 1996, an increase of 31%. Net income was 396 million kroner, up 28%, and earnings per share advanced 28% to 10.56 kroner.
Turnover in the first quarter was 3.4 billion kroner, advancing 1% on the like, year-earlier period. The rise was 5% when adjusted for the divestment of Ferrosan, plant protection and the plasma product unit, said the company.
Sales generated by the health care business grew 6% to 2.5 billion kroner. In this sector, diabetes care products experienced a 10% increase in revenues to 2.5 million kroner. Women's health care product sales grew 4% in the quarter to 197 million kroner (see also page 20), and turnover of the human growth hormone Norditropin advanced 1% to 351 million kroner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze