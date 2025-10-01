Profits Rise At Novo Nordisk In 1st Qtr

Pretax profits at Denmark's Novo Nordisk amounted to 557 million Danish kroner ($94.1 million) in the first quarter of 1996, an increase of 31%. Net income was 396 million kroner, up 28%, and earnings per share advanced 28% to 10.56 kroner.

Turnover in the first quarter was 3.4 billion kroner, advancing 1% on the like, year-earlier period. The rise was 5% when adjusted for the divestment of Ferrosan, plant protection and the plasma product unit, said the company.

Sales generated by the health care business grew 6% to 2.5 billion kroner. In this sector, diabetes care products experienced a 10% increase in revenues to 2.5 million kroner. Women's health care product sales grew 4% in the quarter to 197 million kroner (see also page 20), and turnover of the human growth hormone Norditropin advanced 1% to 351 million kroner.