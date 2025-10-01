Profits Rise At Synthelabo In 1995

French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo has revealed net profits of 793.9 million French francs ($57.2 million) for 1995, an increase on the previous year of 16.7%. Net profits excluding capital gains and losses net of tax amounted to 800.3 million francs, up 14.9%. Operating profits grew 25.8% to 1.2 billion francs, according to the group. Earnings per share were 16.44 francs, up 16.7%. Turnover in 1995 advanced 14.7% to 9.3 billion francs.

It was noted by the firm that 85.2 million francs were set aside to cover the one-off French government levies on the pharmaceutical industry.

In the first quarter of 1996, Synthelabo noted that it entered the Spanish over-the-counter market with two acquisitions; Laboratorios Goupil and Laboratorios Cusi. A detailed review of the firm's business will be published next week.