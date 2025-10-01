Profits Warning From Astra

Astra of Sweden has warned that its expectations for 1996 financial results are lower than previously stated because of the strength of the Swedish kroner. It was noted that the kroner has risen 10% since last summer.

Over 90% of the Swedish firm's sales are generated outside its domestic market, as is more that 60% of its costs. The comments have led to many drug industry analysts cutting their forecasts of 1996 profits, and resulted in the firm's share price dropping around 5% to 261 kroner.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs say that their forecast for Astra's earnings per share for 1995 remains unchanged at 14 kroner, while they give new forecasts for 1996 and 1997. The 1996 forecast falls from 16.2 kroner previously to 15.4 kroner, and in 1997, EPS expectations go down to 16.9 kroner from 18.75 kroner. The analysts are retaining their rating of moderate outperformer for the firm, and note that there are no changes to underlying growth rates for the company, which remain "very strong and well above average."