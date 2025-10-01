Profits Warning Hits P& U Share Price

Due to adverse currency exchange rates, drugmaker Pharmacia & Upjohn has said that third-quarter 1996 earnings per share (on a pro forma basis) would be little different from the $0.44 reported for the like, year-earlier quarter. Although the company forecasts that the fourth-quarter and full-year figures will be higher than for 1995, its share price plunged 12% on the profits warning.

P&U executive vice president and chief financial officer Robert Salisbury noted in particular the weakening Japanese yen, which impacted on sales, and the strengthening of the Swedish krona and Italian lira, which increased the costs of goods sold. Currency reduced sales by 2%, but turnover for the quarter is still expected to see a 2% improvement. Final results are expected to be released October 31.

P&U also notes that while the merger of Upjohn and Pharmacia which took place last November is proceeding on target, the integration has caused short-term disruption. John Zabriskie, president and chief executive, said: "we are seeing major benefits from the merger rationalization program, inlcuding a workforce reduction to date of more than 3,000 employees." He also noted that 10 new product filings and 13 approvals have been completed in the 11 months since the merger.