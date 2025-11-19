Wednesday 19 November 2025

PROGEN AGREEMENT FOR CANCER THERAPY

10 July 1994

Australian biotechnology company Progen Industries has signed a A$4.5 million ($3.25 million) agreement with an Australian National University research group to fund research into the use of monoclonal antibodies in the inhibition of angiogenesis for cancer therapy.

Chris Parish, who heads the ANU team, said that for any solid tumor to survive and grow beyond about half a millimeter in diameter it must induce blood vessel growth. Therefore, if one can prevent this you may have a potent antitumor agent. The team's approach to the prevention of angiogenesis utilizes monoclonal antibodies targeted at growing endothelial cells. A key factor in this approach, he said, is that new blood vessel growth does not occur in adults unless they have had an injury or surgery, while most blood vessel growth in children occurs before birth. As a result, said Dr Parish, the inhibition of angiogenesis should have no ill effects on patients.

