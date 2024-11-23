Progen Cancer Drug Selected For Trials

Biotechnology firm Progen has selected a lead candidate from its metalloproteinase inhibitor project. The lead compound, PI-88, will now enter preclinical development as a potential anticancer and anti-inflammatory drug, as a prelude to beginning clinical studies.

Progen said that PI-88 has been shown in animal models to inhibit the spread of cancer, interfere with angiogenesis and prevent the development of some forms of inflammatory disease.