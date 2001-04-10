Progenics anti-HIV drug shows early promise

A single dose of Progenics Pharmaceuticals' PRO 140 reduced levels ofHIV to undetectable in mice which had received transplants of human immune cells and were then infected with HIV. Levels remained undetectable for up to nine days. PRO 140 is a monoclonal antibody which prevents HIV from binding to the CCR5 receptor on host cells. Progenics has another anti-HIV drug in Phase II trials, PRO 542, which is an antibody-like compound that also blocks viral entry into cells.
