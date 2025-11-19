Progenics Drug Shows Anti-HIV Activity

US biopharmaceutical company Progenics has reported that its candidate AIDS drug PRO 542 "potently and broadly neutralizes" clinical strains of HIV in vitro, including viruses present in the plasma of HIV-infected patients. The work is reported in the May issue of AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses (Vol 11, No 5).

Strains isolated from the plasma of infected patients are designated as primary isolates, and are typically the most resistant to neutralization by antibody, note the researchers. PRO 542 is a fusion molecule consisting of the HIV-binding region for the cellular CD4 receptor and immunoglobulin G (CD4-IgG2), which was made using Progenics' HIV universal antiviral binding agent (UnAB) technology. The technology stems from a collaboration between the company, the Aaron Diamond Research Center in New York and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Trials In 1996? Progenics, based in Tarrytown, New York, says it plans to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration with a view to beginning clinical testing in 1996. PRO 542 is thought to neutralize HIV through two mechanisms - by high-affinity binding to the viral envelope glycoprotein which is essential for entry into the cell and also by detaching the envelope glycoprotein from the HIV particle, rendering the virus inactive.