Progenika launches IBD DNA chip worldwide

Spanish biotechnology firm Progenika Biopharma SA has launched its Inflammatory Bowel Disease DNA Chip, a blood diagnostic that helps doctors predict the evolution and prognosis of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients. The firm says that the IBD Chip is supported by excellent results from a 579-patient trial and that, while it analyses 61 polymorphisms, the Chip is an open system so that more can be added as they are discovered.
