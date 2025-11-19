PROGENITOR LICENSES GENE VECTORS

Progenitor, a subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, has licensed a family of gene therapy vectors from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine under the terms of an agreement signed on March 28. The vectors are designed "to provide flexibility in treating a variety of conditions through gene therapy," according to the company.

Progenitor's range of gene therapy vectors now includes episomal vectors, which do not integrate into the genome and can deliver genes into both dividing and non-dividing cells, inducible vectors which deliver genes that are quiescent until triggered by other events, such as viral infection of the cell, and externally-activated vectors which are controlled by an "on-off" switch in the form of medications on demand.

The company will use the new vectors to build on the capabilities provided by its self-initiating and self-sustaining eukaryotic gene expression vector (non-viral T7 vector; Marketletter January 24), which has been shown in preclinical studies to have the potential for gene therapy administration on a short-term, controlled basis. This vector could be useful for therapy in a number of areas, such as inflammatory disorders, cancer, immunization, drug delivery and neurological disorders.