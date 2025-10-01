Prograf Approved In Canada

- Fujisawa's immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus) has been approved in Canada for the prophylaxis of organ rejection and treatment of refractory rejection in patients receiving allogeneic liver transplants. The drug will be launched soon by Fujisawa Canada Inc. Prograf was launched in Japan in June 1993, in the USA in June 1994, in the UK in October 1994 and in Germany in April 1995.
