Program to help uninsured in Iowa

The Partnership for Prescription Assistance, a groundbreaking US nationwide initiative to help qualifying patients who lack prescription coverage get the medicines they need, has launched the Iowa chapter. The partnership brings together America's pharmaceutical companies, doctors and other health care providers, patient advocates and 35 local health and civic organizations in Iowa to help patients find the public or private patient assistance program that is right for them.

"As a physician and chief medical officer for Iowa Health, I see broad application and real benefit in this important new program," said James LaMorgese, adding that "the Partnership for Prescription Assistance will be a one-stop-shop for the health care professionals and patients as they seek help in affording these important medicines. This is a very positive step in simplifying a complicated process."