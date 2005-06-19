Progress in Genzyme's buy of Bone Care Int

Genzyme says that the US Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the proposed $600.0 million acquisition of Bone Care International (Marketletter May 16).

As previously announced, Genzyme and Bone Care have signed a definitive merger agreement under which the former will acquire the latter in an all-cash transaction valued at $33.00 per fully-diluted share. The transaction remains subject to approval by Bone Care's shareholders at a meeting on June 30, and other customary closing conditions.