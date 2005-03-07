Progress in settling Wyeth diet drug claims

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth has said that plaintiffs' attorneys representing a substantial number of claimants who have opted out of the National Diet Drug Settlement (relating to damage caused by the firm's previously-marketed fenfluramine slimming drugs) have agreed to participate in a proposed process for settling downstream opt-out cases, and that the company is prepared to move forward with the process. The proposed process provides a methodology for valuing different categories of claims and also presents a structure for individualized negotiations between Wyeth and lawyers representing diet drug claimants.

"We are pleased with the level of interest generated by the proposal," says Lawrence Stein, general counsel of Wyeth, who added: "although many steps remain to resolve this litigation, this is an important development in the settlement process."