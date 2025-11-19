PROGRESS ON ICH AT TOKYO STEERING C'TEE MEETING

At the Steering Committee of the International Conference on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for the Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) meeting in Tokyo, Japan, last month, expert working groups were also convened to address technical aspects of subjects on which harmonization agreements are currently being developed. More than 180 participants attended.

As a result of the progress made by the expert workings groups, the Steering Committee was able to announce:

- the adoption of a harmonized tripartite guideline on dose response information to support drug registration which identifies the issues to be considered when determining dose levels to be studied in clinical trials;