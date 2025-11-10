Progress Towards Goals By US BioPharma Firms

US biopharmaceutical companies have made progress towards their commercial goals in the latest reporting period - see table for financial performances.

- Aronex Pharmaceuticals, formed recently as a result of the merger of Argus, Triplex and Oncologix, started a Phase I trial of AR177, which has potential for use in treatment of HIV infection. This product and tretinoin are two of six Aronex products in clinical development. The firm anticipates the initiation of Phase III trials of liposomal nystatin for treatment of systemic fungal infections, and a Phase II trial of liposomal annamycin, for the treatment of solid tumors, in 1996.

- Endogen turned a first-quarter loss in fiscal 1995 into profit in the first quarter of fiscal 1996, ended August 31. This turnaround was attributed to increased sales volumes among both domestic and overseas customers. The firm has expanded its R&D program with the establishment of a protein expression and purification group.