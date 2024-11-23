Progress With AmBisome In USA

NeXstar's liposomal amphotericin B product AmBisome has beenrecommended for approval in the USA as a therapy for presumed fungal infections in patients suffering from febrile neutropenia. If approved, it will be the first empirical antifungal therapy in this indication. This goes some way towards NeXstar and partner Fujisawa USA's bid to get the drug approved for fever of unknown origin, which usually affects those with compromised immune systems.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze