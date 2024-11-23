Progress With AmBisome In USA

NeXstar's liposomal amphotericin B product AmBisome has beenrecommended for approval in the USA as a therapy for presumed fungal infections in patients suffering from febrile neutropenia. If approved, it will be the first empirical antifungal therapy in this indication. This goes some way towards NeXstar and partner Fujisawa USA's bid to get the drug approved for fever of unknown origin, which usually affects those with compromised immune systems.