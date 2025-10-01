Progress With Shire's Lambda And Hyacne

Shire Pharmaceuticals has seen positive results with two of its development products, Lambda, a phosphate binder with potential in the treatment of renal bone disease, and Hyacne (hyaluronic acid), for the treatment of acne.
Lambda is based on lanthanum as opposed to current therapies which are aluminium- and calcium-based phosphate binders and which are associated with toxic events. In its first clinical trial, Lambda demonstrated "no measurable absorption by the body," which reduces the potential for toxic side effects, says the company. Shire is progressing the drug to Phase II trials in first-half 1997 and expects to file for registration in 1999.
Hyacne, which is administered via a novel drug delivery system, has demonstrated minimal skin irritation in a Phase I trial. The company has now pushed it through to Phase III trials to assess its efficacy and safety against conventional applications of hyaluronic acid. A registration dossier is expected to be submitted in 1998.
