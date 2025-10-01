Wednesday 1 October 2025

Progression In Antiaging Reports Biotechnology Industry Organization

16 December 1996

Staying mentally sharp over time is important to more people (36%) than avoiding physical disability (20%) or a change in physical appearance (6%), according to a new poll commissioned by the Biotechnology Industry Organization of the USA.

Men are more concerned than women about physical disability, changes in their physical appearance and diminished sex drive (34% of men compared to 23% of women). On the other hand, women (40%) were more concerned than men (32%) about losing mental sharpness and memory as they age.

Above all else, Americans would most like to maintain their mental sharpness at age 70 (58%). The poll found that 23% of older men cite physical strength, physical appearace and sex drive as the physical attributes they would like to maintain at age 70, compared to just 11% of older women. The same trends are evident when Americans are asked which physical abilities and attributes they would most like to maintain at age 90.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze