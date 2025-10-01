Progression In Antiaging Reports Biotechnology Industry Organization

Staying mentally sharp over time is important to more people (36%) than avoiding physical disability (20%) or a change in physical appearance (6%), according to a new poll commissioned by the Biotechnology Industry Organization of the USA.
Men are more concerned than women about physical disability, changes in their physical appearance and diminished sex drive (34% of men compared to 23% of women). On the other hand, women (40%) were more concerned than men (32%) about losing mental sharpness and memory as they age.
Above all else, Americans would most like to maintain their mental sharpness at age 70 (58%). The poll found that 23% of older men cite physical strength, physical appearace and sex drive as the physical attributes they would like to maintain at age 70, compared to just 11% of older women. The same trends are evident when Americans are asked which physical abilities and attributes they would most like to maintain at age 90.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze