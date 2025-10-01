Progression In Antiaging Reports Biotechnology Industry Organization

Staying mentally sharp over time is important to more people (36%) than avoiding physical disability (20%) or a change in physical appearance (6%), according to a new poll commissioned by the Biotechnology Industry Organization of the USA.

Men are more concerned than women about physical disability, changes in their physical appearance and diminished sex drive (34% of men compared to 23% of women). On the other hand, women (40%) were more concerned than men (32%) about losing mental sharpness and memory as they age.

Above all else, Americans would most like to maintain their mental sharpness at age 70 (58%). The poll found that 23% of older men cite physical strength, physical appearace and sex drive as the physical attributes they would like to maintain at age 70, compared to just 11% of older women. The same trends are evident when Americans are asked which physical abilities and attributes they would most like to maintain at age 90.