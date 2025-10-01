Prolifix Start Up With Antiproliferators

Prolifix, a UK-based biotechnology company, which focuses its attentions on the development of therapies for proliferative diseases, or diseases which relate to uncontrolled cell division such as cancer, has identified four key research programs for drug discovery.

Its investigations, based on discoveries made by the UK's Medical Research Council concentrate on the mechanisms of protein regulation in the cell cycle, which are often dysfunctional in tumor cells. For example, the retinoblastoma gene, a tumor-suppressor, is inactivated in a variety of different cancers and its regulating protein, E2F, cannot prevent tumor cells from proliferating.

Research Programs The four research programs are being conducted in the areas of cancer, psoriasis, cardiovascular diseases such as restenosis, and viral infections, particularly those caused by the herpes viruses, eg cytomegalovirus. Seeking collaborative partners for such ventures, Prolifix hopes to extend its research into other indications such as inflammatory disease, autoimmune diseases and transplant rejection.