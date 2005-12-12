ProlX Pharma named corporate partner for cancer research

Arizona, USA-based x2005--ProlX Pharmaceuticals says that it has been appointed corporate partner for a consortium of four leading research institutions that has received a $5.6 million National Cooperative Drug Discovery Group award from the National Cancer Institute. The US research sites include the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Burnham Institute Cancer Research Center, the University of Pittsburgh, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital. The five-year award will support the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to treat only cancerous cells and minimize damage to normal, healthy cells.

"By developing targeted therapies that specifically attack cancer cells, it is our hope that these drugs will offer people living with cancer the best chance for prolonged survival and reduced treatment-related side effects," explained Garth Powis, director of the Center for Targeted Therapy at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the NCDDG grant's project leader. "This grant will greatly enhance our efforts to identify, screen and develop novel compounds that target the unique characteristics of cancer cells," Dr Powis added.