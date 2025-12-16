A biotechnology company based in Emeryville, California. The company is developing extended-duration therapeutics intended for broad use in obesity and related metabolic diseases.

Founding and History

Prolynx was founded by Daniel Santi, M.D., Ph.D., and Gary Ashley, Ph.D., based on chemistry designed for sustained drug release and half-life extension. In December 2025, the company announced a $70 million Series A financing and appointed Chris Boulton as Chief Executive Officer. Daniel Santi transitioned to Chief Technical and Scientific Officer.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Prolynx is focused on metabolic disease, with an emphasis on obesity. The company states it is building a portfolio of long-acting incretin and non-incretin therapies designed to support less frequent dosing (monthly and quarterly) and more consistent pharmacokinetics.Technology Platforms and Modalities

Prolynx’s platform centers on proprietary half-life extension chemistry intended to enable controlled, sustained release of active therapeutics and smoother exposure profiles. The company’s approach is positioned around optimizing pharmacokinetics and tolerability for peptide-based metabolic medicines and other modalities where extended dosing intervals may be beneficial.

Key Personnel

Chris Boulton: Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Santi, M.D., Ph.D.: Chief Technical and Scientific Officer (Co-Founder)

Gary Ashley, Ph.D.: Co-Founder

Strategic Partnerships

Prolynx is backed by venture investors including 5AM Ventures, OrbiMed, and Monograph Capital. The company’s board includes investor representatives and an independent director, reflecting a standard venture-backed governance structure for early-stage development companies.





FAQ Section

What is Prolynx’s core science and biotech platform?

Prolynx’s core platform is a half-life extension and sustained-release technology designed to extend dosing intervals and optimize exposure profiles of therapeutics.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does Prolynx focus on?

Prolynx focuses on obesity and related metabolic diseases, prioritizing candidates intended to support less frequent administration.

What programs and products are in Prolynx’s clinical pipeline?

Prolynx describes a proprietary pipeline of extended-duration incretin and non-incretin candidates. Public disclosures emphasize progression toward IND-enabling work and clinical proof-of-concept; specific asset names and clinical stages are not broadly detailed on the company site.

What is the latest company news and recent Prolynx events?

Key recent developments include the close of a $70 million Series A financing and the appointment of a new CEO, with stated use of proceeds to advance obesity-focused candidates toward IND enablement and proof-of-concept.

What clinical trial data and results has Prolynx announced?

Prolynx has referenced prior clinical proof-of-concept for its half-life extension technology in oncology (as a platform precedent). It has not broadly disclosed human clinical datasets for its obesity portfolio.

What are Prolynx’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Near-term milestones are centered on IND-enabling activities and preparation for first-in-human evaluation of lead metabolic candidates (Phase I), followed by clinical proof-of-concept progression.

Who comprises Prolynx’s leadership team and what is their track record?

The company is led by Chris Boulton (CEO) and scientific co-founder Daniel Santi (CTSO), supported by a venture-backed board. Leadership experience spans commercial and operational leadership in metabolic disease and long-standing expertise in sustained-release chemistry and drug design.