Promising data for RegeneRx' eye drug

US group RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals says that a paper published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science (July 2005 issue) shows that thymosin beta 4 (TB4) treatment decreases corneal inflammation in animals, thereby promoting corneal wound repair and restoring clarity after an eye injury.

"We have begun to describe TB4's ability to modulate MMP-9 levels in the cornea and that is significant because MMP-9 overexpression is often associated with dysregulated inflammation and impaired healing. TB4 treatment restores the clarity of the cornea in our model of injury and these findings translate into the potential for improved visual acuity," according to Gabriel Sosne, assistant professor of ophthalmology at Wayne State University and co-author of the paper. "This new data continues to support the use of TB4 to treat eye wounds," he added.