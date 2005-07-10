Promising interim data for Telik's Telcyta

California, USA-based Telik says that interim data from two ongoing, multicenter, Phase II clinical studies, presented at the 11th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona, Spain, indicate that Telcyta (TLK286) in combination with standard chemotherapy holds promise as a first-line therapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
Interim results from the first study, evaluating Telcyta with standard doses of carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with Stage IIIB or IV NSCLC, showed objective tumor responses in 15 subjects (58%), including one complete and 14 partial responses. It was also found that the disease stabilization rate was 92% and the regimen was generally well-tolerated.
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