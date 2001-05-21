Promising Ph I data on Introgen's INGN 201

Introgen Therapeutics has shown in a Phase I clinical study thattreatment of bladder cancer with its adenoviral p53 product INGN 20,1 administered intravesically or directly to the bladder multiple times a month for up to 10 months, has been associated with some efficacy. Introgen intends to continue this trial with an increased dosing schedule to further evaluate the safety profile of the drug in this indication, and notes that the results of the trial demonstrate a "huge" margin of safety for INGN 201 treatment, which is also in Phase III trials for intratumoral administration in head and neck cancers.