Promising Ph III results for Biogen's Amevive

Biogen has reported promising results from a Phase III clinical trial ofits psoriasis drug Amevive (alefacept), in which the drug met its primary efficacy objective, as measured by the psoriasis severity index. The results are good news for Biogen, which is currently fending off a challenge to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Avonex (interferon beta-1a) from Serono, which is seeking to break Avonex' orphan drug status. More details will appear in the next issue of the Marketletter.