Promising results for Alnylam's AMD RNAi treatment

USA-based RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has posted encouraging in vivo efficacy data on the use of its RNA interference technology in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration.

Animal model experiments conducted by researchers at Alnylam and the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, USA, demonstrated that its lead candidate RNAi therapeutic blocked expression of vascular endothelial growth factor leading to reduced vascular leakage, as detected by angiography.

Alnylam has been working with US drugs major Merck & Co since last year to develop RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of ocular microvascular diseases (Marketletter July 5, 2004).