Promising results for OXiGENE's CA4P

OXiGENE has reported that encouraging data from a preclinical study evaluating local administration of combretastatin A4P for the treatment of a murine model of retinoblastoma have been published in the January 2005 issue of the journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science.

Results of the trial showed that a subconjunctival delivery of CA4P, a vascular targeting agent, induces an extensive dose-dependent reduction in blood vessel count-leading to significant tumor reduction with no evidence of corneal, lenticular, choroidal or retinal toxicity, and thereby demonstrating "the potential effectiveness of CA4P to shrink tumors when administered locally," according to the firm's chief executive, Fred Driscoll.