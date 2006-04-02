Saturday 8 November 2025

Promising results for Samaritan's SP233

2 April 2006

Samaritan Pharmaceuticals, a Las Vegas, USA-based drug developer , says that its Alzheimer's disease drug SP233, recently registered as caprospinol, showed no toxic effects in standard preclinical assays used to evaluate its safety. This is an important finding for SP233's future as a possible life-saving, memory-saving, AD drug, the firm adds. Samaritan has concluded a number of preclinical studies of SP233, in preparation to file an Investigational New Drug application, with the Food and Drug Administration.

While the jury is still out as to the exact cause of Alzheimer's, most researchers think a build-up of the protein beta-amyloid in the brain is what causes the disease. So far, each preclinical study has given Samaritan hope that SP233 holds promise to exert neuroprotective properties against beta-amyloid toxicity.

Janet Greeson, chief executive of Samaritan stated: "we are cautiously optimistic the FDA will grant us an IND and if so, SP233 would be one of the few drugs to be tested in humans that could actually treat Alzheimer's, not just alleviate its symptoms."

