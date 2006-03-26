Promotions and appointments at Schering-Plough

At US drug major Schering-Plough: Gregory Szpunar, formerly with Biovail, has been appointed group vice president, global project management, S-P Research Institute; David Piacquad is promoted to senior VP, business development, succeeding Tom Kelly, who becomes VP, strategic financial projects; Steven Koehler joins from The Medicines Co as VP and controller; and Rodney Freeman moves to VP, global supply chain management.
