Proposed Galen/ Ferring Merger Off

Negotiations for a merger between Ireland-based Galen Holdings andNetherlands-headquartered, privately-held Ferring Pharmaceuticals, announced earlier this year, have been called off (Marketletter June 29).

Detailed discussions have continued since the original announcement. However, according to Galen, it became apparent that the transaction and associated equity offering were unlikely to be consummated in the proposed timeframe. One of the problems faced involved converting Ferring into a quoted company, with a financial reporting system commensurate with stock exchange requirements.

Therefore, and in light of current market conditions as well as to avoid unnecessary additional costs, the parties have agreed to end their merger discussions and Galen has requested that dealings recommence in its shares on the London and Dublin stock exchanges.