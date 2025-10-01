ProScript/Roche Cachexia Collaboration

Hoffman-La Roche and ProScript are to collaborate in the discovery of compounds for the treatment of cachexia or muscle wasting.

They will initially concentrate on cachexia in cancer patients and will focus on the inhibition of the "ubiquitination" cascade, which is a biochemical pathway whose functioning is not fully understood. It is known that cachexia results from the degradation of muscle protein which is not combined with the regeneration of muscle protein as normally occurs in protein synthesis, and this will be the focus of ProScript's approach.

Roche will fund research undertaken by ProScript and will initiate preclinical studies on any resulting compounds. It will proceed with, and be responsible for, all ensuing clinical trials and regulatory approvals. In addition, Roche will market any products formed as a result of the collaboration.