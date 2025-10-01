ProScript/Roche Cachexia Collaboration

Hoffman-La Roche and ProScript are to collaborate in the discovery of compounds for the treatment of cachexia or muscle wasting.
They will initially concentrate on cachexia in cancer patients and will focus on the inhibition of the "ubiquitination" cascade, which is a biochemical pathway whose functioning is not fully understood. It is known that cachexia results from the degradation of muscle protein which is not combined with the regeneration of muscle protein as normally occurs in protein synthesis, and this will be the focus of ProScript's approach.
Roche will fund research undertaken by ProScript and will initiate preclinical studies on any resulting compounds. It will proceed with, and be responsible for, all ensuing clinical trials and regulatory approvals. In addition, Roche will market any products formed as a result of the collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze