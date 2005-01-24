Prosidion begins Ph II of antidiabetes drug

OSI Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that its UK-based subsidiary Prosidion has initiated a Phase II proof-of-concept and dose range-finding study with the dipeptidyl peptidase-IV inhibitor PSN9301.

The study aims to enroll around 60 patients in a two-week, in-house dosing and monitoring protocol at a site in Berlin, Germany, to evaluate the use of PSN9301, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of DP-IV, in the treatment of diabetes.